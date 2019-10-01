Henrico man arrested in sting operation targeting internet predators

A Henrico County man was arrested in a sting operation targeting internet predators.

Laneil Wilkins is one of 11 men that were arrested in North Florida as part of an undercover sting called “Operation Deviant Desire.”

The 11 men are accused of traveling to meet children for sex. Instead, they were met by undercover officers.

The five-day operation resulted in the arrests of suspects ranging in age from 19 to 55, on various felony charges. Those charges include the use of a computer to lure a child, traveling to seduce, solicit, lure, and/or entice a child, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony.

“It makes you want to throw up, to listen to what these guys are requesting a 14-year-old perform on them, and what they want to perform on a 14-year-old,” said Sheriff Chitwood in a Tuesday morning news conference.

Wilkins allegedly told the undercover officer posing as a 14-and-15-year-olds: “I want us to get naked when I get there.”

LATEST STORIES: