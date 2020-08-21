Henrico man charged with attempted capital murder after firing shots at police

A 38-year-old Henrico man has been charged with attempted capitol murder after firing shots at county police Thursday night.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old Henrico man has been charged with attempted capital murder after firing shots at county police Thursday night.

Authorities say county police officers in the area of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road heard multiple gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Officers located two men, one of which was presumed armed, officers added.

“The officer identified themselves as police and commanded the subject(s) to drop their weapons. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the officer before fleeing,” Henrico Police stated in a release. “Additional responding officers located and detained the alleged shooter on Reynolds Road. No injuries were sustained during the incident.”

Juane Shaundell Lewis, 38, of Henrico County, was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Anonymous information can be shared through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: