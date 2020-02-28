Henrico man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Richmond convenience store

Investigators arrested Deangelo Hunt, a 38-year-old Henrico man, and charged him with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a shooting outside a Richmond convenience store more than two weeks ago.

Richmond police responded to the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Feb. 13 at 7:16 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a convenience store.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said. Investigators arrested Deangelo Hunt, a 38-year-old Henrico man, and charged him with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

