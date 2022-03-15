HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man’s death has been ruled a homicide after he sustained severe injuries in a shooting and car crash in February.

Kenneth Christopher, 34, of Chesterfield was found by police on the evening of Feb. 20 after they responded to a reported shooting and crash on Azalea Avenue in Henrico County.

Just after 7:15 pm, police found Christopher suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was declared deceased on March 14. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.