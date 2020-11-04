Henrico man facing weapon, child pornography charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is facing several charges, including receipt of images of child sexual abuse, after a federal grand jury indictment.

According to allegations in the indictment, Ryan J. Millican, 22, knowingly received child pornography on June 14.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a destructive device, according to a Wednesday release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says on or about March 8, Millican also knowingly aided in making a false written statement to Green Top Sporting Goods, which helped him acquire a Bravo Company Manufacturing Inc. Model BCM4 .556 caliber rifle. Authorities say that rifle was in his possession through April 25, despite being prohibited from having firearms, due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

The indictment further alleges that on or about April 18, Millican made a Molotov Cocktail, which is defined as a destructive device by Title 26, United States Code.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison on the child pornography charge and a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison on all charges. The actual sentence for these crimes will be determined by a federal district court judge.

This case is being investigated by FBI Richmond’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Henrico County Police Division.

