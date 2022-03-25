HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday evening.

At 5:20 p.m. Friday, Henrico Communications received a call for service at 5613 Crenshaw Road for a reported shooting.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire arrived on the scene and located a male suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. Police said that the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is currently in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at P3tips.com.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.