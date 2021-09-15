Henrico man found dead in Goochland after earlier shooting in Harrisonburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man was found dead in his vehicle in Goochland County after being involved in a shooting in Harrisonburg hours earlier.

The Harrisonburg Police Department, with assistance from James Madison University Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, Henrico County Police and Virginia State Police, were able to locate John Fitch, 21, of Henrico, in his vehicle dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Harrisonburg Police originally responded to a report of threats on Purple and Gold Way in the city at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Fitch, shot at the officer and the complainant from his vehicle while the two were speaking on the front porch of the residence. Nobody was hurt or injured by the gunfire. Fitch fled the scene.

Residents in Harrisonburg were asked to shelter in place as additional officers responded to the scene.

Police obtained warrants against Fitch for Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer and Attempted Capital Murder and worked with various law enforcement agencies to eventually track down Fitch’s location.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit. If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Alan Dyer at (540) 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or texting HPD plus your tip to 274637.