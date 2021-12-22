Henrico man found shot dead on the side of the road in Caroline County, son arrested for murder

Eric Leon Williams Jr., 31, of Henrico County was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo: Caroline County Sheriff’s Office)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Henrico man after his father was found shot dead on the side of the road.

The office said they received a 911 call at 10:34 a.m. on Dec. 21, for a report of a man, who looked like he was shot and dead, on the side of the road.

Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene and conducted a forensic investigation. They also worked with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, which provided 3-D crime-scene imaging equipment.

The victim was identified as Eric Leon Williams Sr., 52, of Henrico County.

After the victim was identified, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office traveled to Richmond City to find more information. They developed a suspect, which then led them to Henrico County. Investigators from Carolina worked with the Henrico County Police to conduct surveillance of the suspect.

The two departments took Eric Leon Williams Jr., 31, of Henrico, into custody without incident at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The sheriff’s office said its investigators obtained search warrants for the son’s DNA, resident and vehicle. Deputies executed these warrants with the help of Henrico police and found evidence related to the death of Williams Sr. In addition to executing the warrants, CCSO said they interviewed witnesses and the suspect.

Investigators said they believe the father and son were in a vehicle traveling through Caroline County when the murder occurred.

At 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, Eric Leon Williams Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The office said Williams Jr. is currently being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail. He will be tried in Caroline County Courts.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our Caroline County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators. Investigators worked around the clock, to bring this heinous case to a conclusion,” said Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa in a statement. “On behalf of the CCSO, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Eric Leon Williams, Sr. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time”.