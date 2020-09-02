Henrico man gets jail time for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old Henrico man will spend a year behind bars for his role in a crash in that killed a 5-year-old boy last year.

Datron Pierce pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana following the March 2019 crash. 8News previously reported that the fatal two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East Hundred Road (Route 10) and Meadowville Road.

Police said that a child, later identified by family as 5-year-old Bryan Hughes, Jr., had died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Bryan Hughes, Jr.

Henrico Police arrested Pierce, the driver of one of the vehicles involved on Nov. 1 after obtaining warrants for aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license and an unrestrained child in the car.

According to the family, Hughes Jr. had just turned five and was in pre-K at Blackwell Elementary School at the time of the crash.

