RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The person who died in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting has now been identified by the Richmond Police Department.

58-year-old Lester Carlton Epps was shot multiple times after police said he refused to drop his firearm. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Richmond officers involved in the incident were Officer Richard Redford and Officer Shannon McGarva. Redford has served 11 years as a Richmond police officer, while McGarva has served five.

The officers responded to a call at 10:43 p.m. Sunday of an unknown armed individual — now identified as Epps — at a residence in the 1200 block of Garber Street.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is currently conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.