HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man was sentenced to just over three years behind bars, and three years of supervised release Wednesday, on charges involving dogfighting and illegal possession of firearms.

The man, 41-year-old Raymond Johnson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced on March 31 to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Agents executed a search warrant for Johnson’s Henrico home in late 2020. According to the release, nine dogs were recovered from the home with scarring consistent with dog-fighting, as well as evidence of dogfighting including dog collars, medications, supplies and supplements, and a treadmill used to train dogs for fighting.

The release said that firearms and ammunition were also found in Johnson’s home. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to possess the items.

According to the Department of Justice, police had been investigating a criminal dog-fighting organization that extended from Richmond, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland since 2019.

Search warrants were executed on three residences in Virginia, and one in Maryland in 2020. According to the DOJ, numerous dogs that were being used for organized dogfighting, together with dogfighting paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition were seized from the properties.