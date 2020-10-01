Henrico man sentenced 26 years for armed pharmacy robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for participating in the theft of over $50,000 worth of narcotics from two pharmacies in 2019. According to a release from United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, 42-year-old Rarshard Fraierson was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The release says, Fraierson and co-defendant 41-year-old Robert Graham stole Oxycodone, Oxycontin and other substances from Powhatan Drug Pharmacy and Bremo Pharmacy in Henrico.

Graham and Fraierson robbed Powhatan Drug Pharmacy in July of 2019. Graham diverted law enforcement by placing a fake 911 call reporting an armed person at a local high school. The two then entered the pharmacy armed and used zip-ties to tie up the pharmacist. The release says they stole more than $33,000 worth of drugs.

The pair struck again at the Bremo Pharmacy. Using the same techniques they stole over $20,000 worth of drugs.

The release says, Fraierson had been previously convicted for three felony drug trafficking crimes in 2002, 2003, and 2015, involving cocaine and heroin.

Graham pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on Oct. 9.

