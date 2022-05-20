HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has identified a man shot and killed in a neighborhood on Delmont Street near the Richmond Raceway.

According to police, on the night of Thursday, May 19, 24-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price of Henrico drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

That night around 9:30 p.m., a call was received about a shooting on the 3800 block of Delmont Street. When officers arrived they found multiple cartridge casings and several cars that had been hit by bullets.

Henrico Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and are asking for help finding information and identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact 804-501-4878. All calls made to this number are anonymous.