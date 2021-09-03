Henrico man suspected of rape brought into custody in Currituck, North Carolina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man suspected of a raping a minor was arrested in Currituck County, North Carolina on Thursday.

According to Henrico police, 60-year-old Dean Lakey was taken into custody without any issues by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office. Lakey will remain at the Currituck County Detention Center until his extradition to Henrico County.

After an incident that occurred during the 2016-2017 school year, Child Protective Services gave information to the Henrico Police Department which prompted a criminal investigation.

The investigation took years and Henrico Police presented the case against Lakey to the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury on Aug. 25, 2021.

Lakey has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Alphin at (804)501-4143 or Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.