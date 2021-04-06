Henrico man vandalized fire station, local business and volunteer rescue station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is in custody after damaging Henrico Fire Station #5, a local business and the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. Police say the suspect ran into garage doors with his minivan and broke the glass on numerous windows.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 6900 block of Lakeside Avenue early Tuesday for multiple vandalism reports.

A police investigation found that a Honda Odyssey had hit the fire station garage doors, causing damage. The suspect left the fire station and then caused significant damage to the garage door of a nearby business. The vandalism suspect’s last stop was the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad building. The suspect he parked his vehicle at the rescue squad building and used an object to break all of the windows on the garage door and doorway.









The suspect ran away from the scene and left the Honda behind. Police have identified the suspect as 68-year-old Lawrence S. Ingraham of Henrico County. He’s been charged with three counts of felony vandalism and is being held with no bond.

Henrico police do not currently know why the locations were chosen.

No one was hurt during the vandalisms.