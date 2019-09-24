Henrico man killed in hit-and-run, driver turns herself in

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police sirens generic_394060

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

Virginia State Police identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Daniel M. Kampe.

VSP said the man was traveling north on Route 29/Seminole Trail in Green County when his motorcycle ran off the road. The 30-year-old was ejected into the travel lane.

Minutes later he was struck by a woman in a Toyota Solara. The woman left the scene and stopped at a Sheetz gas station and then continued driving north, VSP said.

Virginia State Police said the woman turned herself in Tuesday morning and state police have taken her vehicle into custody.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events