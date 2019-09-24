Henrico man killed in hit-and-run, driver turns herself in

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

Virginia State Police identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Daniel M. Kampe.

VSP said the man was traveling north on Route 29/Seminole Trail in Green County when his motorcycle ran off the road. The 30-year-old was ejected into the travel lane.

Minutes later he was struck by a woman in a Toyota Solara. The woman left the scene and stopped at a Sheetz gas station and then continued driving north, VSP said.

Virginia State Police said the woman turned herself in Tuesday morning and state police have taken her vehicle into custody.

The crash is still under investigation.