Henrico Police: 25-year-old ID’d as body illegally disposed of in July

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Human remains located in the 2200 block of Charles City Road in July has been identified as 25-year-old Chelsey Nicole Lenig.
A 22-year-old man, identified Christian Thomas Clark, was charged with the illegal disposal of her body, prompting Henrico Police to open a death investigation.
Police say that investigation remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
