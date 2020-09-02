Henrico Police: 25-year-old ID’d as body illegally disposed of in July

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Human remains located in the 2200 block of Charles City Road in July has been identified as 25-year-old Chelsey Nicole Lenig.

A 22-year-old man, identified Christian Thomas Clark, was charged with the illegal disposal of her body, prompting Henrico Police to open a death investigation.

Police say that investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

