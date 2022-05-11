HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in March.

According to Police, 24-year-old Devante Crowder of Chester and 24-year-old D’Marco Scott of Richmond were located and arrested on Tuesday, May 10. Both are being held at Henrico County Jail and have been charged with second degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road was reported. When police got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Keyari Dae Blakely shot. Blakely was taken to a local hospital where he later died.