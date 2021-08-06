Henrico police arrest two women in connection to Henrico Jail drug smuggling plot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two female suspects have been arrested in connection to efforts to smuggle illegal narcotics into the Henrico County Jail.

According to Henrico Police, inmates who received off-site medical treatment obtained drugs while out of the jail and snuck them back into the building. Law enforcement intercepted the drugs that inmates were attempting to smuggle into the jail.

The smuggling efforts were reported in late July and now two women have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Richmond resident, Ebony Maria Wallace, 32, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, delivering drugs to a prisoner, and conspiracy to violate the drug control act.

Another Richmond resident, 45-year-old Sheri Crossley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

These two suspects were not already incarcerated and Henrico officials intend to release more information about charges for those already in jail.