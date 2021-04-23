Henrico Police asking for help solving 14-year-old cold case murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public to help solve a cold case murder from April 2007.

The department said at about 12:37 a.m. on April 4, 2007, they received a call to respond to the former Legacy Inn located on 5200 hundred block of Airport Square Lane for a medical emergency. There were also reports that a man was shot in the chest at that location.

HCPD said a witness saw four men wearing masks inside of a silver vehicle before the incident occurred.

Police later learned that on April 3, Gary Post and his two sons had checked into a room at the Legacy Inn. They were planning to fly to Texas in the morning for a wedding.

While the family was moving items between their car and the room, four masked men entered their room and demanded money.

HPD said Gary Post Sr. and sons had put their hands up, telling the suspects that they would not give

them any problems. The suspects started to leave the room when one of them shot Post in the chest.

While Post was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses said they last saw the group of men getting into a silver-colored vehicle and fleeing

the scene. Police said witnesses had observed the suspect vehicle, driving in and out of the motel

all day long.

The department said they are hoping someone in the community has additional information to move this case forward.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips on the P3 tip app. Both of these submission methods are anonymous.