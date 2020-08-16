Henrico police asking for public’s help with death investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help with a death investigation involving an injured man who was found on the side of the road.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bolling Road at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, when they were told a man was laying on the side of the road.

When police arrived, they said the man was suffering from injuries to his face, head and back. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but on Monday, July 13, police were informed he had died.

The man was identified as Bobby Levell Jefferson, 42, of Henrico County.

The police are asking for the community’s help with this investigation. If you were around E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road that night and had contact with Mr. Jefferson, or saw anything, the department asks you contact Officer Hostetler at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

