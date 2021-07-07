Henrico police charge three suspects in shopping center shooting that killed young girl

The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening off of Laburnum Avenue. (Photo: 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said it has charged three suspects linked to a shopping center shooting that killed a young girl on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue at 5:37 p.m. on July 3.

Officers said they arrived to “a chaotic scene” at White Oak Village Shopping Center. One underage girl, later identified by her aunt as Jamirah, died as a result of her injuries. Another victim, a male, was transported to a hospital but is expected to recover.

The Henrico Police department said it has charged three suspects linked to the shooting:

One juvienile male was charged with shooting into an occupied building, felony murder, possesion of a firearm while under the age of 18 and use of a firemarm in the commission of a felmony.

Trevon Chappell, 18, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.

Jihad Ruffin, 18, was charged with use of a firemarm in the commission of a felon, felony murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.