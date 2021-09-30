Henrico police conducting death investigation near Douglas Wilder Middle School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said at 9:27 a.m. officers were called to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive, which is near Douglas Wilder Middle School.

Police say they are now investigating a domestic-related death of a woman. The identity is being withheld until the next-of-kin is notified.

Police say they are not looking for anyone connected to this incident at this time, and they will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

