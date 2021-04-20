Henrico police investigate homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of KnightsManor Court on April 20.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of a firearms violation. Once on scene, an adult male, identified as Caron Jermaine Wilkins, 38, of Richmond, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wilkins was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting is still being investigated, and police are asking anyone with information on a suspect in this crime to contact Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 app.