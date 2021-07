HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Newbridge Village Apartments in Henrico County on Friday.

Henrico Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Newbridge Road. Once they arrived at the scene they found one adult with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they are available.