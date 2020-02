Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)– One person was hurt in a shooting in Henrico’s West End late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Moultrie Road just off of Staples Mill Road around 11 p.m. They found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers aren’t looking for any suspect at this point.

