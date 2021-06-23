Large police presence, street closure as Henrico police investigate shooting in county’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a shooting in the county’s west end.

Officers responded to West Broad street near Sundance Way and Cooper Mill Trace on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting has prompted a large police presence including numerous officers, over 10 police vehicles and a mobile police command center.

Broad Street is closed between Pemberton and Tuckernuck. Officers at the scene seem to be focusing their investigation on the Copper Mill apartment complex.









This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.