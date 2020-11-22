Henrico police investigating shooting just off Laburnum Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man was shot in Henrico County on Saturday night. He is now being treated non-life threatening issues.

Henrico Police Department says they responded to a single family home in the 3900 block of Alma Avenue for a reported shooting at 9:41 p.m.

One suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting and police do not currently believe anyone else was involved. The relationship between the shooter and victim are unknown at this time.