Henrico Police investigating shooting on Edgefield Court

HENRCIO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department tweeted a crime alert today stating that one victim has been critically inquired in a shooting at the 600 block if Edgefield Court.

Police say they responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival the officers were directed to a yard where they located the victim. The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

