Henrico Police investigating shooting on Edgefield Court

HENRCIO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department tweeted a crime alert today stating that one victim has been critically inquired in a shooting at the 600 block if Edgefield Court.

#crimealert At 2:43 Henrico Police responded to the 600 block of Edgefield Court for the report of shots fired. Officers were directed to the rear yard where a victim was located. The victim has been transported to area hospital with critical injuries. Call 780-1000 w/tips! pic.twitter.com/VpJa6GEzWm — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 18, 2020

Police say they responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival the officers were directed to a yard where they located the victim. The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

