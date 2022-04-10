HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Fon Du Lac Road in Western Henrico County.

Henrico Police received a call for a shooting on the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. According to police, when officers arrived they found a juvenile male with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Henrico Police is asking residents of the area to send security footage that may have captured the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.