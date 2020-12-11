Two people shot in Henrico, police investigating on Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police department has confirmed that two people were shot near Parham Road today. Both have been taken to a local hospital.

They announced they were investigating the shooting incident at 1:25 p.m. The investigation is ongoing in the area near Interstate 64, Parham Road and Yolanda Road.

Police say the scene is expansive and they are investigating on multiple other streets in the area.

When asked if there is a suspect in custody, Lieutenant Matthew Pecka said they are “still working to learn that information.” They are continuing to comb the area. As of 3:20 p.m., Pecka says “no one has been charged in this incident.”

Multiple units are on the scene.

Pecka says they feel that they have a handle on the scene and that safety is ensured but people should still avoid the area. Police are asking community members to stay indoors while officers continue working the scene.

Northbound Parham Road is closed between Three Chopt Road and Lawndale Road. The road is expected to remain closed through rush hour.

HCPD is planning another briefing for this evening. Police believe there are not anymore than two victims related to the shooting.

A neighbor tells 8News that he heard around 25 shots from his home. That’s when he looked outside and saw a man running from the beige van seen stopped on Parham Road. He then called the police and ran over to the van before police arrived. That is where he saw a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in their chest.

The second victim is said to have been found in another area.





