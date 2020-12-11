Two people shot in Henrico, police investigating on Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police department has confirmed that two people were shot near Parham Road today. Both have been taken to a local hospital.
They announced they were investigating the shooting incident at 1:25 p.m. The investigation is ongoing in the area near Interstate 64, Parham Road and Yolanda Road.
Police say the scene is expansive and they are investigating on multiple other streets in the area.
When asked if there is a suspect in custody, Lieutenant Matthew Pecka said they are “still working to learn that information.” They are continuing to comb the area. As of 3:20 p.m., Pecka says “no one has been charged in this incident.”
Multiple units are on the scene.
Pecka says they feel that they have a handle on the scene and that safety is ensured but people should still avoid the area. Police are asking community members to stay indoors while officers continue working the scene.
Northbound Parham Road is closed between Three Chopt Road and Lawndale Road. The road is expected to remain closed through rush hour.
HCPD is planning another briefing for this evening. Police believe there are not anymore than two victims related to the shooting.
A neighbor tells 8News that he heard around 25 shots from his home. That’s when he looked outside and saw a man running from the beige van seen stopped on Parham Road. He then called the police and ran over to the van before police arrived. That is where he saw a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in their chest.
The second victim is said to have been found in another area.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 23 on Cheatwood Avenue.
- The Henrico County Police department is investigating a shooting incident. The investigation is ongoing in the area near Interstate 64, Parham Road and Yolanda Road.
- U.S. Attorneys in Virginia, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Friday announced the launch of a new website to fight back against the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.
- Chief Petty Officer Charles T. Briggs pleaded guilty to passing classified information on to a Russian national knowing it would be harmful to the United States.
- Court documents say Scott Suber’s application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan fabricated the number of employees and how much he paid in wages at his Virginia Beach-based business.
- A Virginia man pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from state-run liquor stores with stolen debit and credit card numbers.
- Five officers shot at the man who was struck an unknown number of times. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
- Mathew Lee Frezza of Chesterfield has been sentenced for 54 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release for possession of firearms as a previously convicted felon. The 34-year-old was arrested on June 12 during civil unrest near the Robert E. Lee Monument.
- The Henrico Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday night.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside of it on Tuesday morning.