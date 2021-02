HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9100 block of Donora Drive on Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. they arrived at the scene and received additional calls that brought their investigation to Starling Road and Fargo Road.

Police are on the scene investigating. HCPD has not provided any information about possible victims or suspects.

Stay with 8News as they head to the scene to investigate.