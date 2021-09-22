Henrico police investigating social media threats against schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said it has received tips that various threatening statements and photos have been circulating on social media.

Police officials say the posts have pictures of guns in them and reference Highland Springs High School.

The department said it has informed Henrico County Public Schools about the threats and is working with the district to “ensure a safe learning environment.” They have also increased their police presence at impacted schools.

“As with any threat, each must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Henrico Police is committed to working alongside our school Division to maintain a safe learning environment. Take a moment to speak with your children about the severity of making such threats and the associated consequences.”

Anyone with information about these threats is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000 or on your smartphone at p3tips.com.