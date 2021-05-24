Henrico police looking for armed convenience store robber

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is working to identify a man suspected of robbing a convenience store on Shrader Road.

According to police, a man entered the store on Thursday, May 20 shortly after 10:30 p.m. He showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk gave him money from the register and the suspect left on foot.

Police say the suspected robber is somewhere between five-feet seven-inches and six-feet tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a black face mask, black jacket and black bandana during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Detective Paul at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.