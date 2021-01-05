Henrico Police: Man exposes himself to victim in West End neighborhood

The Henrico Police Department said this suspect exposed himself to a victim near the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Spruce View Terrace on Dec. 21.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to an exposure investigation.

Police said the suspect exposed himself to a victim near the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Spruce View Terrace on Dec. 21. The suspect is pictured below:

The Henrico Police Department said this suspect exposed himself to a victim near the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Spruce View Terrace on Dec. 21.

The Henrico Police Department said this suspect exposed himself to a victim near the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Spruce View Terrace on Dec. 21.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect in question is asked to contact Detective M. R. Fitzer at 804-501-4658.