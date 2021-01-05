Henrico Police: Man exposes himself to victim in West End neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to an exposure investigation.
Police said the suspect exposed himself to a victim near the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Spruce View Terrace on Dec. 21. The suspect is pictured below:
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect in question is asked to contact Detective M. R. Fitzer at 804-501-4658.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who is believed to have robbed a Quality Inn at knife point on Monday night.
- More travelers were caught with guns by airport security in Richmond in 2020 than in all five years prior, despite significantly lower air travel during the pandemic.
- Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.
- VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with arson after a fire was set at a Virginia Beach apartment over the weekend. The Virginia Beach Fire Marshal's Office says Jerrod Vines, 34, has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. Authorities found the apartment in the 300 block […]
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon near Virginia Wesleyan University. Police say it happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Ave. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 p.m. A man was found in the area and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. […]
- The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public's health in locating Savannah Stewart and Davon Anthony Webster, two fugitives wanted on various criminal charges.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking a man related to a Nov. 28 robbery in the 5700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
- Local authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a larceny suspect.
- Eusebio Calderon, a man in his sixties, was shot and killed early morning New Year’s Eve morning.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested a suspect in relation to a Saturday shooting.