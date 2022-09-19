HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver they say killed a pedestrian and then left the scene.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Crump Street at around 11:13 p.m. on Sept. 5 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. It was determined that a woman was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike when a car heading west hit her.



Security camera footage shows a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico on the night of Sept. 5. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information related to the incident is asked to call 804-501-5000. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Police said the driver did not stop and continued heading west, running a red light at Magnolia Street. The woman, 51-year-old Latanya Cousins of Richmond, was taken to the Medical College of Virginia where she later died.

Security camera footage shows the vehicle hitting the victim on the front passenger side. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle seen in the footage or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.