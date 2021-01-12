Henrico police looking for help solving armed robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for two men suspected of robbing a fast food business in the 1500 block of Eastridge Road.

The robbery occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Police say the men robbed the business and then escaped through the back and ran towards Three Chopt Road. One of the men held up a weapon at the drive-thru window and stole cash from the register while employees fled. The other robber had the manager show them their safe and took more money from inside.

Police describe the first suspect as “a white male with a thin build, blue eyes, and a thin

mustache.” During the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants, Sperry

shoes, a black ski mask, and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as “a heavier white male with blonde colored hair, wearing a dark green sweatshirt, black pants, Sperry shoes, and a black ski mask.”

Information about this crime can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or Henrico Detective Hernandez at 804-501-5259.