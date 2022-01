The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man linked to a December truck theft. (Photos: HPD)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man linked to a December truck theft.

Police said a Toyota truck was stolen from western Henrico on Dec.. 22, 2021, and was recovered in Chesterfield County on Jan. 7, 2022.

Police said the man pictured below is linked to the theft:

(Photos: Henrico Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or incident is asked to call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.