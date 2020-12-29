Henrico Police looking for man linked to violent convenience store robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect linked to a violent convenience store robbery that left two employees injured.
Police said just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Road. The suspect then followed an employee around the counter and demanded money from the register, and hit the employee several times on the head with a metal object.
HCPD said the employee’s coworker came out from the office and began fighting with the suspect. The second employee was then also hit several times on the head with the metal object. The suspect then left the store on foot and headed south on Chamberlayne Road.
Police said both employees received treatment for non-life threatening inquires at an area hospital.
Officers said the suspect is described as a man around 5’9 to 5’ll feet fall and of average build.
Anyone with information about the identity or location of this suspect is asked to contact Detective D. R. Paul with the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-4891 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
