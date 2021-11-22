Henrico Police looking for man who tried robbing business on South Airport Drive

The suspect is described as a man between 50-55 years-old, 5’6″ with a stocky build, and he was wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey cap. (Photos: Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried robbing a business.

Police say they responded to a commercial business on South Airport Drive for an attempted robbery at 9:11 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Security camera footage showed a man entering the store and walking to the cash register. He then pushed a clerk and tried, unsuccessfully, to open the cash register and store safe. The man left the area in a dark green Ford Explorer.

HPD described the suspect as a man between 50-55 years old, 5’6″ with a stocky build, and he was wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey cap. You can see photos of the suspect below:

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify this man is asked to call Detective Wagoner at 804-351-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online here.