Henrico police looking for men who assaulted and robbed a person at Paragon Place

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
suspect and vehicle

The suspects and vehicle linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photos: Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying two men who assaulted and robbed a person on Paragon Place earlier this month.

HPD said the robbery occurred on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. Two men assaulted and robbed a victim, taking their money.

Police say the suspects were seen during an older model white Ford minivan with New York Tags. Below are photos of the suspects and vehicle:

  • suspects
    Suspects linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)
  • suspect
    Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)
  • suspect
    Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)
  • suspect
    Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)
  • suspect vehicle
    The suspect vehicle linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or crime is asked to contact Det. J.W. Bartol at 804-617-8160 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events