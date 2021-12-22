Henrico police looking for men who assaulted and robbed a person at Paragon Place

The suspects and vehicle linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photos: Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying two men who assaulted and robbed a person on Paragon Place earlier this month.

HPD said the robbery occurred on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. Two men assaulted and robbed a victim, taking their money.

Police say the suspects were seen during an older model white Ford minivan with New York Tags. Below are photos of the suspects and vehicle:

Suspects linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

Suspect linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

The suspect vehicle linked to the assault and robbery that took place on Dec. 13, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or crime is asked to contact Det. J.W. Bartol at 804-617-8160 or Crime Stoppers.