Henrico Police looking for public’s help in cracking decades old cold case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in generating leads that will help crack a 23-year-old cold case.

Thirty-one year old Andrea Taylor was found dead on the sidewalk near her apartment on Byron Street in the Glenwood Farms community in the early morning hours of July 25, 1998. Investigators determined a struggle in Taylor’s apartment carried over outside.

The State Medical Examiner found that Taylor died from multiple stab wounds. Head and facial bruising from the struggle were also noted.

Detectives believe they have evidence that could help identify the perpetrator of this crime, but they are asking for additional information from the community to fully solve this murder case.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.