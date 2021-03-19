Henrico police looking for suspect involved in two burglaries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of two commercial burglaries. According to the Henrico County Police Department, both took place on Sunday, March 14.

The man is suspected of entering the two separate businesses in the early morning.

The first business the suspect hit is located in the 5000 block of Cabela Drive and the second is in the 6000 block of W. Broad Street. Police say the suspect was at Cabela Drive around 1:30 a.m. and went to the second location close to two hours later.

He has been described as a man wearing all dark clothing and white gloves.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime or the suspect call Henrico Police Detective Hazelwood at 804-501-7395 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or use p3tips.com to submit an anonymous tip.