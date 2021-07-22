Henrico police looking for suspect linked to hotel robbery

The man police are looking for is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 150 to 150 pounds and was wearing a hat during the time of the robbery. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect linked to a hotel robbery that took place on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the 9000 block of Maryland Drive around 1:57 p.m. on July 21 to take the report of a robbery.

Officers were told a man entered the hotel, took out a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene afterward. Police said no one was injured during this incident.

The man police are looking for is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 150 to 150 pounds and was wearing a hat during the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about who this suspect may be is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-

7455 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.