Henrico police looking for suspected tool thief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County are looking for information on the person or persons involved with a tool theft from a local business.

Police say around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, someone broke into a commercial business in the 8900 block of Brook Road. The suspect made off with a number of pieces of lawn care equipment.

Anyone with information on this crime or the person or persons involved with this crime are encouraged to contact detective J.P. Gray at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.