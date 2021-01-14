Henrico police looking for suspected tool thief

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County are looking for information on the person or persons involved with a tool theft from a local business.

Police say around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, someone broke into a commercial business in the 8900 block of Brook Road. The suspect made off with a number of pieces of lawn care equipment.

Anyone with information on this crime or the person or persons involved with this crime are encouraged to contact detective J.P. Gray at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events