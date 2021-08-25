Henrico Police looking for suspects after dog found in dumpster

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a dog was found in a dumpster on Saturday.

Police said they were contacted on Aug. 21, about a dog that was found in a dumpster on the 1900 block of Bener Court. Henrico Police Animal Protection rescued the dog, a Boston Terrier, from the dumpster. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but had to be euthanized because of his condition.

Officers believe the incident occurred between Aug. 19, after 2 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 21, before 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at www.P3Tips.com.