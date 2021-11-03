Henrico police looking for violent ex-boyfriend who evaded law enforcement last week

Clayton Michael Duty, 35, of Chesterfield County, has several outstanding warrants for violation of a protective order, vandalism, malicious wounding, breaking and entering, felony eluding, burglary, credit card fraud and larceny, according to the Henrico Police Department. (Photo: HPD)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they are looking for a Chesterfield man who attacked another man in his ex’s home in September.

Police said they responded to a home on Tocca Terrace on Sept. 8.

They said the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, Clayton Michael Duty, 35, of Chesterfield County, broke into the home and assaulted another man. Duty left before officers arrived, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Duty has several outstanding warrants for violation of a protective order, vandalism, malicious wounding, breaking and entering, felony eluding, burglary, credit card fraud and larceny, according to the HPD.

Less than a week ago, Duty evaded police after a chase on the Downtown Expressway. Richmond police said they believe they spotted him at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 29. However, a search of the area involving the Richmond Police Department, Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police Department turned up empty.

Anyone with information about Duty’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.