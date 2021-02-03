Henrico police need help finding suspect linked to Mechanicsville Turnpike robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect linked to the robbery of a business that took place on Monday night.

Police said the incident took place on the 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Feb. 1. The victim told officers a man entered the business and demanded cash from the register while displaying a handgun.

The victim described the suspect as a man about 5’6′ to 5’7′ tall, around 150-160 pounds, and is believed to be somewhere between 30-40 years old. The suspect was wearing a white face covering and a pink and camouflage ball cap.

Here are images of the suspect released by HPD:



The victim described the suspect as a man about 5’6′ to 5’7′ tall, around 150-160 pounds, and is believed to be somewhere between 30-40 years old. The suspect was wearing a white face covering and a pink and camouflage ball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Detective Askew with Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.