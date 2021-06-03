Henrico police officer facing assault, abduction, theft charges in James City County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Police officer is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail after being accused of multiple crimes including domestic assault and felony abduction.

The officer and suspect, 24-year-old Robert Luke Swift, was arrested after a victim reported several issues to police.

According to James City County Police, the department was made aware of the assault and abduction accusations as well as an alleged credit card theft that happened in Toano on May 27 and June 1. The victim was injured during the incidents, suffering a cut inside of her mouth.

The full charges include domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction.

James City County Police and Henrico County officials collaborated on Swift’s arrest and the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office served outstanding warrants at their office.

The Henrico County Police Department released a statement following the arrest saying they will be reviewing the allegations and that James City County Police will be leading the investigation.

Chief of Police Eric English said, “Our sworn personnel are held to a higher caliber, and we

recognize the severity of the allegations. We will monitor this case through our justice system to

conclusion.”

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.