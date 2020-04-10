Henrico Police probe double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say an investigation is underway following a double shooting Thursday night.

Officers were called to the first block of S. Holly Avenue around 9:45 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, two men were located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

