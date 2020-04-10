Henrico Police probe double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say an investigation is underway following a double shooting Thursday night.
Officers were called to the first block of S. Holly Avenue around 9:45 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, two men were located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital.
Police say there is no suspect description at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Warner and Kaine announce over $20M in funding to support Virginia health centers
- Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center cited for health violations before COVID-19 outbreak
- Richmond doctor shares new COVID-19 treatment success, says ‘we will get through it’
- Fighting coronavirus: Congress, civilians working to get protective gear to frontline workers
- No pews filled with pastels — instead Easter services will stream online in RVA